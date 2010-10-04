Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#37: Living by the Indwelling Life of Christ
0:00
-1:02:23

#37: Living by the Indwelling Life of Christ

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Oct 04, 2010

An introduction to learning to live by the indwelling life of Christ by Frank Viola. If you are interested in hearing the rest of the series, all the messages are part of a new online course that includes a practical workbook. Click here to get the course

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture