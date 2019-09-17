37: The Kingdom of God and Evangelism

In this episode, Frank and Jeffrey continue to answer questions from listeners. They answer the questions, “What is the role of evangelism in the kingdom today?” and “Can you give practical instructions on modeling the kingdom of God daily for non-ministry people?” For more resources, check out the Gospel of the Kingdom website.
Show Notes
