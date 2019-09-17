Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#37: The Kingdom of God and Evangelism
#37: The Kingdom of God and Evangelism

Frank Viola
Sep 17, 2019

In this episode, Frank and Jeffrey continue to answer questions from listeners. They answer the questions, “What is the role of evangelism in the kingdom today?” and “Can you give practical instructions on modeling the kingdom of God daily for non-ministry people?” For more resources, check out the Gospel of the Kingdom website

