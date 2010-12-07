38: Remember Peter: Rethinking the Love of Christ

A stirring message rehearing the story of Peter's failures and the response of the Lord Jesus to him. Explores the profound depths of the love of Christ in a unique and fresh way. The very end of the message has a Spanish interpreter. Be sure to listen to that part as well since it contains the powerful conclusion to the talk. Delivered at a church in Nevada.
Frank Viola's groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
