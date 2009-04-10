Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#4: Frank Viola and George Barna: Round One
0:00
-1:07:52

#4: Frank Viola and George Barna: Round One

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Apr 10, 2009

The first interview with Frank Viola and George Barna on their book Pagan Christianity. The second interview also appears on this podcast site.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture