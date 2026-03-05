Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that confesses that puns make it feel numb, but math puns make it feel number.

These four problems are all-too common for many Christians today. They are:

Feeling like the Lord has “gone AWOL” from your life — you do not sense Him, cannot connect with Him and feel you have “lost God.”​

Having your hopes in the Lord dashed. For example, trusting in a ministry, a leader, a church, or a movement that fell apart or was not what you thought, leaving your faith shaken.​

Going through a dark night of the soul, seriously questioning your faith, the Bible, and even God. You feel like an atheist while still believing (or wanting to believe).

Having failed the Lord in a big way. You’ve done something so serious that you feel disqualified from serving Him and even from being a Christian, living under tremendous guilt and shame.

If you’re facing one or more of these problems – or you have friends and/or family members who are – then you’ll be interested in hearing this message I delivered at a conference in Mississippi last Summer.

The message addresses each problem by taking a fresh look at the resurrection stories in the Gospels. By God’s grace, the response has been beyond what I could have imagined.

The message -- “Encountering the Risen Christ: Then and Now” -- steps into each resurrection story and walks you through how the Lord solves each of the four problems. In your life now. Many have listened to it more than once, gleaning new insights on the second round.

Listen to it below. If it ministers to you, let me know.

Also: If you want to hear all the messages from the same conference along with other conference message series delivered recently, check out my new online seminar, Reimagining Scripture, Prayer, and Discipleship. The content is highly actionable.

