The Insurgence Podcast
#41: Diane Eble Interviews Frank on Pagan Christianity
#41: Diane Eble Interviews Frank on Pagan Christianity

Frank Viola
Feb 02, 2011

Diane Eble interviews Frank on "Pagan Christianity," asking questions and objections from readers. For more resources on the book, go to PaganChristianity.org.

