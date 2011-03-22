Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#43: Who Is This Woman? God's Ultimate Passion
0:00
-46:48

#43: Who Is This Woman? God's Ultimate Passion

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Mar 22, 2011

Frank speaks about the passion of God's heart. Delivered at the ReThink Conference in Ireland. This message is part of an online Master Class given by Frank. If you want to be alerted when the class is open, sign up on the DCL Network | Master Classes Form and you'll be notified.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture