The Insurgence Podcast
#44: God's Three-Fold Speaking
0:00
-18:20

Frank Viola
May 16, 2011

The first chapter of "Revise Us Again" by Frank Viola. The endnotes which give credit to others is not included in this audio. Click here to order the book at a discount in hardback, kindle, or audiobook.

