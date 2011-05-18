Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#45: Christian Books Interviews Frank on Rescripting the Christian Life
0:00
-16:13

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
May 18, 2011

Christian Books interviews Frank on rescripting the Christian life. Neglected aspects of transformation are addressed. "Revise Us Again" is discussed as well. Go to frankviola.org/books to check out the book and Frank's other titles.

