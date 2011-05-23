Frank Viola UNFILTERED

#46: God's Heartbeat & Why I Don't Advocate House Church
May 23, 2011

In this detailed interview, Frank answers many questions of interest to serious Christians. Topics discussed: Why "Pagan Christianity" (with George Barna) was written. Why the constructive sequels are essential. The difference between a "house church" and "an organic expression of the church." The huge diversity among Christians who meet outside the organized church. The two critical questions every church outside the religious system must face and agree upon. The importance of receiving outside help. The indwelling life of Christ. The word "missional." The seasons of an organic church. Diversity, creativity, and fullness in body life. The book "Revise Us Again." For details on Frank's "ReChurch" series, discussed in this interview, go to frankviola.org/rechurch.

