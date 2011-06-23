47: Living by the Spirit

Frank shares on living by the Spirit of Christ from Romans 8. Romans 7 is addressed as well for the context. Delivered at the Infusion Ohio Conference. The rest of Frank's talks on Romans will be part of an upcoming Master Class. If you want to be alerted when the class is available, sign up on the DCL Network | Master Classes Form and you'll be alerted when it's released.
Frank Viola's groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
