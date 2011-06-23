Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#47: Living by the Spirit
0:00
-1:25:49

#47: Living by the Spirit

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Jun 23, 2011

Frank shares on living by the Spirit of Christ from Romans 8. Romans 7 is addressed as well for the context. Delivered at the Infusion Ohio Conference. The rest of Frank's talks on Romans will be part of an upcoming Master Class. If you want to be alerted when the class is available, sign up on the DCL Network | Master Classes Form and you'll be alerted when it's released.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture