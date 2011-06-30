Frank Viola UNFILTERED

#48: If God Is For Us
Frank Viola
Jun 30, 2011

Frank speaks on the glorious conclusion of Romans 8. Delivered at the Infusion Ohio Conference. The rest of Frank's talks on Romans will be part of an upcoming Master Class. If you want to be alerted when the class is available, sign up on the DCL Network | Master Classes Form and you'll be alerted when it's released.

