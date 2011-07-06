Frank Viola UNFILTERED

#49: Beyond Evangelical
Jul 06, 2011

Frank talks about the present shift in Christianity today and the future shape of evangelicalism. Also read the supplemental article You Are Not Alone - Moving Beyond Evangelicalism.

