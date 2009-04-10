Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#5: Frank Viola and George Barna: Round Two
#5: Frank Viola and George Barna: Round Two

Frank Viola
Apr 10, 2009

The second interview where George Barna and Frank Viola discuss their book Pagan Christianity. According to the host, this interview was "one of the most provocative hours you’ve ever heard in Christian talk radio."

