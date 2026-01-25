Welcome to “Sunday Deep Cuts.” This material is different from our Thursday UNFILTERED articles. Due to the demand for more content, we are featuring this additional material on Sundays. Enjoy!



—

Before we dive in, a quick reminder: My new self-paced online seminar that tackles the 10 most common struggles Christians face is still available at a super deep discount—but only until February 3rd. After that, the price goes up for good. GO HERE TO CHECK IT OUT.

Here are the 50 Things the Holy Spirit Does

· The Spirit convicts the world of sin, righteousness, and judgment (John 16:8). · The Spirit guides us into all truth (John 16:13). · The Spirit regenerates us (John 3:5–8; Titus 3:5). · The Spirit glorifies and testifies of Christ (John 15:26; 16:14). · The Spirit reveals Christ to us and in us (John 16:14–15). · The Spirit leads us (Matt. 4:1; Luke 4:1; Rom. 8:14; Gal. 5:18). · The Spirit sanctifies us (Rom. 15:16; 2 Thess. 2:13; 1 Pet. 1:2). · The Spirit empowers us (Luke 4:14; 24:49; Acts 1:8; Rom. 15:19). · The Spirit fills us (Acts 2:4; 4:8, 31; 9:17; Eph. 5:18). · The Spirit teaches us to pray (Rom. 8:26-27; Jude 1:20). · The Spirit “bears witness” in us “that we are children of God” (Rom. 8:16 NKJV). · The Spirit produces in us the fruit or evidence of His work and presence (Gal. 5:22–23). · The Spirit distributes spiritual gifts and manifestations (the outshining) of His presence to and through the body (1 Cor. 12:4, 8–10; Heb. 2:4). · The Spirit anoints us for ministry (Luke 4:18; Acts 10:38). · The Spirit washes and renews us (Titus 3:5). · The Spirit brings unity and oneness to the body (Eph. 4:3; 2:14–18). Here He plays the same role that He plays in the Godhead. The Spirit is the life that unites Father and Son, and He plays this role in the church. When the Spirit is operating in a group of people, He unites them in love. Therefore, a sure evidence of the Holy Spirit working in a group is love and unity—not signs and wonders (those are seasonal and can be counterfeited). · The Spirit is our guarantee and deposit of the future resurrection (2 Cor. 1:22; 5:5 NIV). · The Spirit seals us for the day of redemption (Eph. 1:13; 4:30). · The Spirit sets us “free from the law of sin and death” (Rom. 8:2). · The Spirit quickens our mortal bodies (Rom. 8:11 KJV). · The Spirit reveals “the deep things of God” to us (1 Cor. 2:10 NKJV). · The Spirit reveals “what God has given us freely” (1 Cor. 2:12 NIV). · The Spirit dwells in us (John 14:17; Rom. 8:9; 1 Cor. 3:16; 2 Tim. 1:14). · The Spirit speaks to, in, and through us (Matt. 10:20; Acts 2:4; 8:29; 10:19; 11:12, 28; 13:2; 16:6, 7; 21:4, 11; 1 Cor. 12:3; 1 Tim. 4:1; Heb. 3:7; Rev. 2:11). · The Spirit is the agent by which we are baptized into the body of Christ (1 Cor. 12:13). · The Spirit brings liberty (2 Cor. 3:17). · The Spirit transforms us into the image of Christ (2 Cor. 3:18). · The Spirit cries in our hearts, “Abba! Father!” (Gal. 4:6). · The Spirit enables us to wait (Gal. 5:5). · The Spirit supplies us with Christ (Phil. 1:19 KJV). · The Spirit grants everlasting life (Gal. 6:8 KJV). · The Spirit gives us access to God the Father (Eph. 2:18). · The Spirit makes us (corporately) God’s habitation (Eph. 2:22 KJV). · The Spirit reveals the mystery of God to us (Eph. 3:4–5). · The Spirit strengthens our spirits (Eph. 3:16). · The Spirit enables us to obey the truth (1 Pet. 1:22). · The Spirit enables us to know that Jesus abides in us (1 John 3:24; 4:13). · The Spirit confesses that Jesus came in the flesh (1 John 4:2). · The Spirit says, “Come, Lord Jesus,” along with the bride (Rev. 22:17). · The Spirit pours out God’s love into our hearts (Rom. 5:5). · The Spirit bears witness to the truth in our conscience (Rom. 9:1). · The Spirit teaches us (1 Cor. 2:13; John 14:26). · The Spirit gives us joy (1 Thess. 1:6). · The Spirit enables some to preach the gospel (1 Pet. 1:12). · The Spirit moves us (2 Pet. 1:21). · The Spirit knows the thoughts of God (1 Cor. 2:11). · The Spirit casts out demons (Matt. 12:28). · The Spirit brings things to our remembrance (John 14:26). · The Spirit comforts us (Acts 9:31). · The Spirit makes some overseers in the church, and through the body He sends some out to do the work of church planting (Acts 20:28; 13:2; 1 Cor. 1:17; Gal. 1:1).

In sum, the Holy Spirit unites us to Jesus Christ and to His body. He reveals Christ to us, gives us His life, and makes Christ alive in us.

The Spirit takes the experiences of Jesus—His incarnation, ministry, crucifixion, resurrection, and ascension—and brings them into our own experience. Because of the Holy Spirit, the history of Jesus Christ becomes our story and experience.

The Holy Spirit grants what Christ bestows. He makes real and experiential the work of Jesus. Therefore, we cannot separate what Christ does from what the Spirit does.

This article is an excerpt from my book, Jesus Now: Unveiling the Present-Day Ministry of Christ. The book includes many lists like this one while highlighting the 7 aspects of Christ’s present-day ministry.

· Waiting on God Reimagined – a new article that presents a different take on the biblical exhortations to “wait on the Lord.”

· 8 Signs of a Modern-Day Pharisee – explores the major characteristics of modern-day Pharisees in the Christian fold.

· Airing My Grievances for 2026 and Unique Gift – Frank airs his grievances and offers a unique gift (gratis) for groups who want to go through his new book together.

· What I Promised is Finally Here – my new online seminar, deeply discounted until early February. Self-paced, so time is never an issue.

· God’s Current Restoration Work – what the Lord is doing now in the body of Christ and the world.

· Legalism, License, Lordship and Liberty – the two false gospels vs. the one true gospel, which still needs to be reclaimed.

· The Whisper Virus – a most ignored plague in the “Christian” world today.

· Beyond the Political Binary: Restoring the Gospel of the Kingdom – a prophetic word for today’s politically-charged toxic climate, which has entangled many Christians.

· A Sober Word to the Charismatic Movement – addresses a problem related to Scripture along with a proven solution.

· Is Revival Imminent? – contra what many Christians are proclaiming now and have been for the last forty years.

· Sadducees and Pharisees vs. Jesus Christ – how this same conflict plays out today with the Conservative Right and the Progressive Left vs. God’s Kingdom People.

Share