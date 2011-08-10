Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#52: God's Dream: What Does It Look Like?
#52: God's Dream: What Does It Look Like?

Frank Viola
Aug 10, 2011

In this podcast, Frank shares on the dream of God and explores four aspects of the Lord's grand mission, answering the question, "what does it look like today?"

