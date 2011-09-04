Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#53: Epic Jesus: The Christ You Never Knew
#53: Epic Jesus: The Christ You Never Knew

Frank Viola
Sep 04, 2011

A stirring, staggering message that unveils the epic greatness and glories of the Lord Jesus Christ. Delivered at the Momentum Conference in Jacksonville, Florida. (Other speakers present were Wolfgang Simpson, Jon Zens, Neil Cole, Tony and Felicity Dale.)

Frank's online course, Living by the Indwelling Life of Christ, makes this message practical.

(The uncut version of this message, which doesn't contain the music trailer, is also on this podcast - "Christ is All." It contains Frank's opening words to the audience.)

