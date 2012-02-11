Frank Viola UNFILTERED

#55: Living in the Divine Parenthesis
#55: Living in the Divine Parenthesis

Feb 11, 2012

Frank weighs-in on the outreach vs. inreach debate among Christians (evangelism/social justice vs. community/communion), approaching it from a unique perspective and giving a clarion call regarding God's mission in the earth. (There are actually two messages combined into one audio.) The supplemental resources mentioned in the talk can be found on Frank's blog

