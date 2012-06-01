Frank Viola UNFILTERED

#56: Encountering Christ in Colossians: Part I
Jun 01, 2012

Frank Viola ministers Christ out of Paul's letter to the Colossians. This talk covers the historical background of the letter. To sign up for the future Master Class that contains all the messages in this series, go to Viola's Master Classes.

