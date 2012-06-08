Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#57: Encountering Christ in Colossians: Part II
Frank Viola
Jun 08, 2012

Frank Viola ministers Christ out of Paul's letter to the Colossians. This talk gives the main points of the letter with some practical advice. To sign up for the future Master Class that contains all the messages in this series, go to Viola's Master Classes.

