#58: Encountering Christ in Colossians: Part III
Jun 15, 2012

Frank Viola ministers Christ out of Paul's letter to the Colossians. This talk sketches the big picture of Colossians 1 and 2. To sign up for the future Master Class that contains all the messages in this series, go to Viola's Master Classes.

