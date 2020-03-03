58: The Kingdom of God is Not Talk But Power

In this episode, Frank and Nicholas answer questions about authors who bring a different message, guarding our first love for Christ, the meaning of 1 Corinthians 4:20 (“The kingdom of God does not consist in talk but in power”), how to help the oppressed, hurting, and vulnerable, and how to actually obey the gospel of the kingdom instead of just hearing and reading about it? For more resources, check out the Gospel of the Kingdom website.
Show Notes
Insurgence: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom
How to Form a Kingdom Cell Where You Live