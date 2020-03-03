Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#58: The Kingdom of God is Not Talk But Power
#58: The Kingdom of God is Not Talk But Power

Frank Viola
Mar 03, 2020

In this episode, Frank and Nicholas answer questions about authors who bring a different message, guarding our first love for Christ, the meaning of 1 Corinthians 4:20 (“The kingdom of God does not consist in talk but in power”), how to help the oppressed, hurting, and vulnerable, and how to actually obey the gospel of the kingdom instead of just hearing and reading about it? For more resources, check out the Gospel of the Kingdom website

