#59: Encountering Christ in Colossians: Part IV
Jul 06, 2012

Frank Viola ministers Christ out of Paul's letter to the Colossians. This talk expounds Colossians 1:24-29. To hear Frank unfold the first part of Colossians 1, listen to his conference message "Epic Jesus" also on this podcast. To sign up for the future Master Class that contains all the messages in this series, go to Viola's Master Classes.

