Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#6: The House Church Movement: Past, Present, and Future
0:00
-59:24

#6: The House Church Movement: Past, Present, and Future

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Apr 11, 2009

Delivered at the Momentum Conference in Dallas, TX. The full title of the message is "The House Church Movement: Learning from the Past - Pioneering for the Future."

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture