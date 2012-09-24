Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#61: The Untold Story Behind “Jesus: A Theography”
Frank Viola
Sep 24, 2012

Frank shares the behind-the-scenes history of his new book with Leonard Sweet, Jesus: A Theography.

