Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#62: The Jesus Story
0:00
-38:06

Frank Viola
Oct 09, 2012

The Introduction of "Jesus: A Theography" by Frank Viola and Leonard Sweet. The detailed endnotes are not included in this audio. Click here to order the book at a discount in hardback, Kindle, or audiobook.

