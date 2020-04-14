Frank Viola UNFILTERED

#64: Does God Still Judge Nations Today?
Apr 14, 2020

In this episode, Frank and John answer the question, “Does God Still Judge Nations Today?” They specifically discuss if the Lord still uses natural disasters like pandemics, hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, floods, etc. for disciplinary purposes as He did in the Old Testament era. For more resources, check out the Gospel of the Kingdom website.

Show Notes

Insurgence: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom

Endangered Gospel

The After Class Podcast

How is the Bible Authoritative, Accurate, and Reliable?

A Virus Vaccination (Wash Hands for 20 Seconds Before Reading)

What God is Doing Through the Present Crisis and Those Screwball Conspiracy Theories

What God Holds Nations Accountable to in Scripture

Ready for more?

