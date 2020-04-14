64: Does God Still Judge Nations Today?

In this episode, Frank and John answer the question, “Does God Still Judge Nations Today?” They specifically discuss if the Lord still uses natural disasters like pandemics, hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, floods, etc. for disciplinary purposes as He did in the Old Testament era. For more resources, check out the Gospel of the Kingdom website.
Show Notes
