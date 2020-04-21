65: America vs. Ancient Israel and 2 Chronicles 7:14

In this episode, Frank and John answer the question, “Does 2 Chronicles 7:14 – ‘If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land’ – apply to us today and is it a formula or prerequisite for revival?” Also, can America be compared to ancient Israel as “God’s special people and land?” For more resources, check out the Gospel of the Kingdom website.
Show Notes
