#65: America vs. Ancient Israel and 2 Chronicles 7:14
Apr 21, 2020

In this episode, Frank and John answer the question, “Does 2 Chronicles 7:14 – ‘If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land’ – apply to us today and is it a formula or prerequisite for revival?” Also, can America be compared to ancient Israel as “God’s special people and land?” For more resources, check out the Gospel of the Kingdom website.

