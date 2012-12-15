Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#65: Steve Brown Interviews Len Sweet & Frank Viola Again
0:00
-27:54

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Dec 15, 2012

Steve Brown interviews Sweet and Viola on their book, Jesus: A Theography. For the first time, the authors discuss the one part of the book where they disagreed -- the part that didn't make the final draft. (This podcast removes the commercials.) You can listen to Steve's other interviews at SteveBrownEtc.com and Keylife.org.

