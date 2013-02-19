67: For God So Loved the World vs. Love Not the World

Frank Viola's keynote session from the NCY Ministers Conference. Some of the other speakers were Scot McKnight, Jon Acuff, and Larry Osborne. A music trailer begins the audio. For Frank's second session at the conference, see episode #80.
The Insurgence Podcast
Frank Viola's groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
