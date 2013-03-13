Frank Viola UNFILTERED

#69: The Deeper Journey: Part I
Mar 13, 2013

Frank Viola's keynote message at a Deeper Christian Life conference in Texas. This is Part I. Part II and III are now available on the podcast also. The three parts go together, so be sure to listen to them all. As with most of our episodes, there's a short music trailer at the beginning.

