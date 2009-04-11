Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#7: Diary of a Desperate Woman
Frank Viola
Apr 11, 2009

Delivered at the Momentum Conference in Dallas, TX. It is unique a retelling of John 4 from the perspective of the Samaritan woman who encountered the Man who would forever change her life. The message has been expanded and converted into a chapter in the book, The Day I Met Jesus: The Revealing Diaries of Five Women from the Gospels.

