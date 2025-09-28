Welcome to “Sunday Deep Cuts.” This material is different from our Thursday UNFILTERED articles. Due to the demand for more content, we are featuring this additional material on Sundays. Enjoy!



Ever since I’ve been a Christian in my teens, I’ve been to hundreds of conferences. I’ve heard scores of pastors preach sermons along with countless guest speakers preach and teach.



Out of all of it, I can only remember three messages that I could say “changed my life.”



What follows are 7 messages I’ve delivered in conferences where people who heard them said they changed the trajectory of their spiritual lives or brought God’s presence into their spirits in a new and fresh way.



They are in no particular order and represent no particular priority. If any of them are game-changers for you, let me know.



Here are the 7 messages.

Encountering the Risen Christ: Then and Now – Transformed Conference: Mississippi

Living in the Conscious Presence of God – Ministry Leadership Conference: Arkansas

The Two Anointings – Ministry Leadership Conference: Arkansas

Hearing the Voice That Has No Words – Reimagining Prayer Conference: Indiana

A Clash Between Kingdoms – Deeper Christian Life Conference: (Orlando) Florida

Epic Jesus: The Christ You Never Knew – Momentum Conference: (Jacksonville) Florida

The Tabernacle of David – Summer Tree Fellowship: (Jacksonville) Florida

