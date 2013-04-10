72: Resolving 18 Struggles Christians Have

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Apr 10, 2013

Frank talks about his study, the online course called "Living by the Indwelling Life of Christ" (which you can find at thedeeperjourney.com), the 18 struggles that Christians face today, and how to get a FREE copy of his book, "Rethinking the Will of God" (Revised). Just subscribe at frankviola.org.

