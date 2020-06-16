73: The Kingdom vs. Nationalism and Globalism

In this episode, Frank and Jeffrey answer the following questions: “What is nationalism and why is it contrary to the gospel of the kingdom?” … “What is globalism and why is it contrary to the gospel of the kingdom?” … “Why would the gospel of the kingdom anger the progressive left since they are for the least of these and the poor?” … “Why would it upset the conservative right since the kingdom message calls for repentance from immorality, abortion, etc.?” … “I’m seeing a lot of hatred coming from Christians, the same as people in the world over politics and social issues, and I’m appalled by it. Can you speak to this?” For more resources, check out the Gospel of the Kingdom website.
