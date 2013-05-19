Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#75: God’s Favorite Place - Part I
Frank Viola
May 19, 2013

Message 1 of Frank's conference talks that formed the basis of his bestselling book, God's Favorite Place on Earth. As with all our audios, a music trailer begins it.

