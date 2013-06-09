Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#77: God’s Favorite Place - Part III
Jun 09, 2013

Message 3 of Frank's conference talks that formed the basis of his bestselling book, God's Favorite Place on Earth. As with all our audios, a music trailer begins it. One of the people who attended the conference wrote a song based on the talks. The song is presented at the end.

