The Insurgence Podcast
#78: Bono on Jesus: My Personal Reflections
#78: Bono on Jesus: My Personal Reflections

Jun 25, 2013

In this episode, Frank Viola shares his reflections on Bono's statements about Jesus Christ which he (Frank) posted on his blog recently. There are three humorous commercials peppered into the episode and it ends with a comical blast from the past.

