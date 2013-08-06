Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#80: Reading the Bible in 3D
0:00
-34:12

#80: Reading the Bible in 3D

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Aug 06, 2013

Frank's second session from the NCY Ministers Conference with Scot McKnight, Jon Acuff, and Larry Osborne. For more detail on the subject, see Frank's book Jesus: A Theography. Frank's first session at the NCY  Ministers Conference is also on this podcast. It's episode #67.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture