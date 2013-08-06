80: Reading the Bible in 3D

Frank's second session from the NCY Ministers Conference with Scot McKnight, Jon Acuff, and Larry Osborne. For more detail on the subject, see Frank's book Jesus: A Theography. Frank's first session at the NCY Ministers Conference is also on this podcast. It's episode #67.
The Insurgence Podcast
Frank Viola‘s groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)Frank Viola‘s groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes