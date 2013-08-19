Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#81: Jesus Dramatized: Frank Talks with Fiction Writer Tricia Goyer
Frank Viola
Aug 19, 2013

In this episode, Frank talks with best-selling Christian fiction writer Tricia Goyer about turning "the Jesus story" into drama, bringing it to life.

