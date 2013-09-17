Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#83: The Church As Seen Through The Eyes of God
Frank Viola
Sep 17, 2013

The first message in a series of talks that Frank Viola delivered at a Body Life Conference in Melbourne, Florida. The rest of the messages are part of a Master Class on The Deeper Christian Life Network. 

