The Insurgence Podcast
#88: The Gospel of the Kingdom
Jan 27, 2014

A powerful message Frank delivered at a discipleship school in Alabama on the gospel of the kingdom. It is part of a Master Class series on the kingdom of God. To get the rest of the series, join the wait list here. To get his book on the gospel of the kingdom, go to Insurgence.org.

