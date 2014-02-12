Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#90: Someone Didn't Get the Memo: Being a Christian in a Social Media Saturated World
Feb 12, 2014

In this episode, Frank Viola and Adrian Warnock discuss what Christians need to know about the online world -- including social media. There are moral and spiritual dimensions to reading and posting online. God's people need to be attuned to His ways as it applies to social media, blogging, email, etc.

