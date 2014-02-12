In this episode, Frank Viola and Adrian Warnock discuss what Christians need to know about the online world -- including social media. There are moral and spiritual dimensions to reading and posting online. God's people need to be attuned to His ways as it applies to social media, blogging, email, etc.
#90: Someone Didn't Get the Memo: Being a Christian in a Social Media Saturated World
Feb 12, 2014
The Insurgence Podcast
Frank Viola's groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
