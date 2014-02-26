Frank Viola UNFILTERED

#91: The Christian's Relationship to the Law
Feb 26, 2014

Ray Edwards interviews Frank on the relationship between Grace and Law and the Christian's posture toward the Mosaic Law. This episode is only 11 minutes long. For details, see the article Jesus vs. Moses.

