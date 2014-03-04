92: Warning: Christian Community Doesn’t Work Without This

Frank delivered this message at the "Reimagining Church Conference" in Toronto, Canada. A sober call to embrace the neglected ingredient that makes Christian community work and the antidote for all of its problems and struggles. Click here for the transcript of a shortened version of this message.
Frank Viola's groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
