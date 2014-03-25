Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#93: How to Stop Agonizing Over Finding God's Will For Your Life
Frank Viola
Mar 25, 2014

Frank shares about how to get free from the agony of finding God's will for your life. He talks about the biblical way to discover the Lord's will for your life in peace, freedom, and joy. A liberating message offering wisdom for every Christian, especially those in their 20s and 30s. You can also get a FREE copy of his popular full-length eBook, Rethinking the Will of God (Revised).

