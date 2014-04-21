95: Reimagining God’s Eternal Purpose

The introduction to a series of messages on God's Eternal Purpose delivered in Southern California. This message is part of an online Master Class given by Frank on the Eternal Purpose. Join The Deeper Christian Life Network to access all the messages.
The Insurgence Podcast
Frank Viola's groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
