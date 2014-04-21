Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#95: Reimagining God’s Eternal Purpose
Apr 21, 2014

The introduction to a series of messages on God's Eternal Purpose delivered in Southern California. This message is part of an online Master Class given by Frank on the Eternal Purpose. Join The Deeper Christian Life Network to access all the messages.

