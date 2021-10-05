Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#95: Seeking First the Kingdom
#95: Seeking First the Kingdom

Oct 05, 2021

In this episode, Frank and Nicholas continue their commentary on every reference to the kingdom of God in the Gospels. This episode covers Matthew 6:33. For more resources, check out the Gospel of the Kingdom website

Insurgence: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom

