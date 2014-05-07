Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#96: What is Jesus Doing Now?
Frank Viola
May 07, 2014

Frank talks about what Jesus is doing today so we can join Him in His present-day ministry. 45 minutes long combining three separate interviews. Go to JesusNow.tv for information on Frank's new book. Note: the bonuses are no longer available.

