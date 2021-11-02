97: The Twelve Preach the Kingdom with Signs Following

In this episode, Frank and Nicholas continue their commentary on every reference to the kingdom of God in the Gospels. This episode covers Matthew 10:7. For more resources, check out the Gospel of the Kingdom website.
Frank Viola‘s groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
